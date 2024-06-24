266 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,794,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.48. The company had a trading volume of 61,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,759. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $132.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

