3,335 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after buying an additional 8,662,153 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,056,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,511,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,574,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TQQQ traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,657,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,715,961. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

