335,000 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 335,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,410,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,465,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

