3,828 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after acquiring an additional 219,728 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after purchasing an additional 325,154 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 211,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,232. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

