90,590 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $212,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $41,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $832,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of IBIT stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,878,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,814,512. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.31.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

