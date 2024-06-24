Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports.
Acasti Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $28.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.61.
About Acasti Pharma
