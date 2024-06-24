Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Adlai Nortye Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANL opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. Adlai Nortye has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

