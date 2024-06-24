Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO David A. Peacock Buys 40,000 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Peacock bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,320,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,015. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $924.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

