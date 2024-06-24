AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,868 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.65. 875,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,434. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $70.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

