AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 35,221 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $45.50. 2,617,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,247. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

