AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 5,606 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock remained flat at $81.64 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 714,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

