AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $67.84. 1,228,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,725. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

