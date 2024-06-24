AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $78.54. 5,719,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,212,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

