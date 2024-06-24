AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.50. 1,508,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

