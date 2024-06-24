AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.38. The company had a trading volume of 108,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,204. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.36 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

