AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.06. 33,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $248.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.