AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $190,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,171. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

