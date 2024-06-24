AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 330,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,541. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.86.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

