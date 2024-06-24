AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 85,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GSK by 11.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,772,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $40.60. 1,801,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,702. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

