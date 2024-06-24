AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 12,938 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 476,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 34,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NXP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,795. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Increases Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

