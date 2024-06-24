AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 8,306 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.03. 751,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

