AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 58,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 251,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,109,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,810,648. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $313.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

