AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 26,420 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,420 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.65. 969,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

