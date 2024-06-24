AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 32,182 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $501.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,422. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.95. The company has a market cap of $454.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

