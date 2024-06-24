AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 4,833 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,691,000 after buying an additional 372,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,770,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,615,000 after acquiring an additional 397,053 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,562 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

