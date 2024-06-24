AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 58,691 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 110,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 40,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Alphabet stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,398,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,389,441. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.11. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

