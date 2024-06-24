Algorand Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $49.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00040419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,695,313 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

