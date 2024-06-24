Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $51.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

