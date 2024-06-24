Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $234.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $60.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.19. 6,901,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,197. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $231.64. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.54 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $390,438,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

