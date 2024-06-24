AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.75

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 3309989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,735,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 142,188 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 1,303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 3,480,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

