Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 7.5%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94. 392,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,131,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

AMPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $647.50 million, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 34,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 129,215 shares of company stock worth $518,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Altus Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

