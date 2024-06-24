Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price at $139.83

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.83.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. AGCO has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

