Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $107.43

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $2,978,550. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $10,590,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

