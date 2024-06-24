Analysts Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) PT at $186.60

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Scotiabank began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $152.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstService by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

