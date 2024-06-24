Analysts Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Target Price at $15.20

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

GDYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $779.74 million, a P/E ratio of 339.78 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,670,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,571,102.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,884 shares of company stock worth $824,175. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. American Trust increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

