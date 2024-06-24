Analysts Set HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Target Price at $31.17

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

HCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,661,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,675,303.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,661,164 shares in the company, valued at $42,675,303.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $365,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,702 shares of company stock worth $6,591,424 over the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 167.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HashiCorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. Analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

