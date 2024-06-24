Analysts Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target at $9.67

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $8.63 on Monday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $576.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 26.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

