Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $83.53

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

