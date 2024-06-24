Analysts Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $11.65

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WB. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Weibo Stock Performance

WB opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. Weibo has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 134,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

