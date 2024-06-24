Analysts’ Upgrades for June 24th (BSX, BUD, CARR, CNK, DMRC, ICFI, NTIC, PLNT, SIRI, SLDB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 24th:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Boston Scientific Co alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an underperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.25.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.