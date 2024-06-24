Analyzing Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) & Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Liberty Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Liberty Energy pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aris Water Solutions pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Energy and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Energy 10.43% 26.46% 15.66% Aris Water Solutions 5.73% 4.62% 2.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

98.2% of Liberty Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Liberty Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Liberty Energy has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Energy and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Energy 0 4 6 0 2.60 Aris Water Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

Liberty Energy presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.48%. Aris Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $14.93, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Liberty Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liberty Energy is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Energy and Aris Water Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Energy $4.75 billion 0.72 $556.32 million $2.74 7.48 Aris Water Solutions $392.12 million 2.20 $18.89 million $0.72 20.67

Liberty Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions. Liberty Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty Energy beats Aris Water Solutions on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin. In addition, the company provides services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Williston Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Haynesville Shale, the Appalachian Basin (Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale), the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin), and the Anadarko Basin. Liberty Energy Inc. was formerly known as Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Energy Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

