Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Cut by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,033.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,463,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $71,801,440. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $345.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.