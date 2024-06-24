Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.47

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $86.22 million and approximately $19.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,697,204 coins and its circulating supply is 181,696,340 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

