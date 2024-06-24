Armlogi Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BTOC) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 24th

Armlogi’s (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 24th. Armlogi had issued 1,600,000 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Armlogi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTOC opened at $5.04 on Monday. Armlogi has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

