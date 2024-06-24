Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of ARWR opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,451,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,587,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

