Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.28.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $162.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.44. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $152.34 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,077 shares of company stock worth $47,942,289 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

