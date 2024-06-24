AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 1.4%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.66. 7,850,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 36,600,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

