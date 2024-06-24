Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $9.47 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Avalanche has a market cap of $9.47 billion and approximately $514.25 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.05 or 0.00040055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011003 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,100,559 coins and its circulating supply is 393,754,189 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

