Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 59250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$31.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

