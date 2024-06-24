Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 12.5%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 225,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 95,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Aztec Minerals Stock Up 15.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

